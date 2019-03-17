Laura L. Hamilton

(1953-2019)
WATERLOO — Laura Lee Hamilton, 66, died Friday, Feb. 22, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Mason City of cancer and other complications.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1953, in Charles City, daughter of John W. and Jean E. Hamilton.
Laura graduated from Britt High School in Britt, received her B.A. in physical education from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, earned her M.S. in recreation from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., and kept her Certificate of Therapeutic Recreation Specialist current throughout her career. She lived and worked in several states, most recently Waterloo. She spent most of her adult life as a recreational therapist,
Survived by: siblings Tim (Karen) Hamilton, Nancy Spiess and Colleen Hamilton; nephews Tory (Eva) Spiess and Jahan Hamilton; nieces Tanya (Dane) Larson and Anjali Hamilton; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers-in-law Terry Spiess and Gary Swartz.
Celebration of Life: planned sometime in the spring. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels in Mason City is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed in her honor to a local animal shelter.
Laura enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, cooking, creating beautiful ceramics, and putting puzzles together. Perhaps most of all, she loved dogs, and always had a beloved companion that she was very devoted to. Laura was a caring friend, and a loving sister and aunt, and she will be deeply missed.
