(1922-2019)
PLAINFIELD — Laura L. Clewell, 97, of Plainfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, of natural causes.
She was born Jan. 20, 1922, near Sumner, daughter of Fred and Marie (Tegtmeier) Heinemann. Laura graduated from Tripoli High School in 1939. On Jan. 6, 1942, she married Eldon L. Clewell at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tripoli. The couple lived on a farm north of Waverly for 12 years prior to buying their own farm near Plainfield in 1955. The couple farmed until retiring in 1984 and moved into Plainfield. In 2007, they moved to Linden Place at Bartels in Waverly.
Laura was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly.
Survivors: three daughters, Judy (Leon) Glaspie of Plainfield, Joyce Klinetobe of Fremont, Neb., and Jeanette (Richard) Pagel of Plainfield; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Delores Heinemann and Gerry Clewell.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Eldon, on May 9, 2008; a granddaughter, Jolette Henry; a great-granddaughter, Mariah Henry; a brother, Lawrence Heinemann; and four sisters, Malinda Rieck, Esther Barnhart, Alice Jacobsen and Marie Smelcer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Bartels’ Good Shepherd Chapel in Waverly with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Laura enjoyed traveling the country with Eldon for many years on many different bus tours.
