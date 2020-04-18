Laura J. O’Connell

(1927-2020)
WATERLOO—Laura Jean O’Connell, 92, of Waterloo, died April 11 at Friendship Village.
She was born Aug. 9, 1927, daughter of John and Sylvia Hamlin Voelschow. She married Patrick O’Connell on Jan. 20, 1946. He died in September 2005. She graduated from East High School, and worked at Freeman’s Café, and was a Realtor in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, before leaving this area.
Survivors: her children, Michael (Barbara), Edward, and Thomas O’Connell, and Marilyn (Robert) Massey; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lee (Mona) Voelschow of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents, and her husband.
Services: There will be no memorial service, with a private burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo is assisting the family.
