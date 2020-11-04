Laura J. Catherwood

Laura Jean Catherwood, 83, of Waukee, formerly of Quasqueton, died Monday, November 2. She was born at home on August 29, 1937, in New Hartford, daughter of Ernie and Evelyn (Jepperson) Luck and attended New Hartford High School. Laura married Robert Catherwood March 25, 1954; he died December 22, 1994. The couple made their home in the Jesup area before moving to Quasqueton in 1979. Laura worked at Bishop’s Buffet in Waterloo, was secretary for B&H Mobile Home Park in Quasqueton, and a supervisor at American Heritage Painting and Glassware in Waterloo. Survived by two sons, Rick (Karie) of Vinton and DuWayne (Shelia) of Crossville, TN; two daughters, Debbie O’Connor of Apache Junction, AZ and Becky (Randy) Linn of Des Moines; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a sister, Emma DeVries of Greene. Preceded by her husband; 3 sisters, Clara Duecker, Nina Carlin and Barbara Gott; 3 brothers, William, Raymond and Harry Luck.