Laura Ida Mittelstadt Westendorf

Private family graveside service will be held at Alpha Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be held at later date. Memorials may be made in Laura’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church-Stapleton, Ossian Senior Hospice or Good Samaritan Home in West Union. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Laura’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Laura Ida, was born on April 17, 1918, near Hawkeye, the daughter of William F. and Rena (Alton) Mittelstadt. She attended Iowa State Teachers College and taught in a country school near Clermont. On April 10, 1938, she married Irwin “Spark” Westendorf. Spark and Laura owned and operated the Alpha Garage and Hardware. Laura was active in her church, education, and government. She was a member of many organizations, serving as officers in most of them. Laura served on the school board and civil service commission. She was a member and officer of the Republican Women’s organization. Laura was an active church member, she served in a number of leadership roles. She made hundreds of quilts for the Church Quilting Group, served as chair for some time, until she was ninety years old. Laura was recognized as an Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame award winner for volunteering as a literacy tutor. Volunteering and serving was a way of life for Laura.