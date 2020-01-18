Laura Hemmes

(1945-2020)
WAVERLY — Laura Ellen (Garred) Hemmes, 74, of Waverly, died at home Wednesday, Jan. 15, due to a glioblastoma brain tumor.
She was born in Manistee, Mich., on June 3, 1945, to the Rev. Willard and Arlene (Holmes) Garred. On June 11, 1965, she married her Bill Hemmes.
Laura graduated from CAL (Latimer) High School in 1963 and then attended Grand View College for two years; she received her B.A. degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1968 and did graduate work at UNI. She and her husband moved to Aplington and then to Waverly. She taught family and consumer science at Tripoli High School and then stayed home with her children when they were born. Several years later, Laura began teaching GED classes part-time. This led to a more full-time job teaching GED and working with the adult literacy program through Hawkeye Community College. She also set up classes and developed curriculum for businesses which needed to upgrade the skills of their employees. Later she worked in the Workforce Development office with unemployed and underemployed workers.
Laura has been a member of Waverly Health Center Hospital Auxiliary Board, Waverly’s Friends of the Library Board, and Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Survived by: her husband of 54 years; two children, Holly (Frank) Hansen of Des Moines and Marc (Diana Laughlin) Hemmes of Estes Park, Colo.; her mother, of Des Moines; her siblings, Al (Leslie) Garred of Lafayette, La., Melanie (Karl) Kopperud of Palmer, Alaska, and Rose (John) Walter of Shenandoah; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Preceded in death by: her father; and her sister, Margaret (Peg) Hines.
Celebration of Life memorial service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with burial of cremains later in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour before the service on Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly or Grand View University in Des Moines.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Laura was passionate about travel, so she had been to all 50 states and more than 50 foreign countries. She enjoyed quilting and also belonged to two book clubs. Laura’s friends will remember her as a gracious hostess who served a great lasagna.
Service information
4:00AM-7:00PM
218 2nd St. SE
P.O. Box 215
Waverly, IA 50677
11:00AM
2001 W. Bremer Avenue
Waverly, IA 50677
