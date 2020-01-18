Laura Hemmes

Laura graduated from CAL (Latimer) High School in 1963 and then attended Grand View College for two years; she received her B.A. degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1968 and did graduate work at UNI. She and her husband moved to Aplington and then to Waverly. She taught family and consumer science at Tripoli High School and then stayed home with her children when they were born. Several years later, Laura began teaching GED classes part-time. This led to a more full-time job teaching GED and working with the adult literacy program through Hawkeye Community College. She also set up classes and developed curriculum for businesses which needed to upgrade the skills of their employees. Later she worked in the Workforce Development office with unemployed and underemployed workers.