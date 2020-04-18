(1920-2020)
JESUP – Laura Belle Demuth, 90, of Jesup, died at home Thursday, April 16.
She was born June 2, 1929, in Fayette, daughter of Joshua Green and Agnes O. (Hardin) Green. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1947. She worked 11 years at the Davis Drug Store in Fayette, then married Robert John Demuth on Sept. 9, 1953, in Oelwein. They lived for a short time in Austin, Minn., before moving to Jesup in 1964.
Belle was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America in Jesup. She did volunteer work at St. Athanasius School for many years and taught CCD in her home years ago.
Survivors: a daughter, Jillaine “Jill” (Darryle) Else of Jesup; a son, Jack (Jean Fujita) of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren, Daniel (Kelly) Demuth of Cave Junction, Ore., Luke Demuth of Chicago, Derrick (Alicia) Tatro of Cedar Rapids, Brandy Jo (Brian Jerrit) Else of Waialua, Hawaii, and Stacey (Aaron) Fischels of Jesup; six great-grandchildren, Jahsiah Demuth, Dalton Tatro, Dakota Tatro, Maya Demuth, Athena Demuth and Bowen Annabelle Fischels.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Bob; her parents; four sisters, Susan Parker, Martha Bullock, Betty Blue and Bea Meredith; and a brother, James S. Green.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will have private family visitation on Monday, April 20, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. The family encourages visitation by driving through the funeral home driveway, 1315 Main St., between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday. A collection site for cards will be provided. Private funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. The service will be live-streamed on the church website, www.saintaparish.com; burial in the church cemetery.
Memorials: to St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup and to Camp Courageous in Monticello.
Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com
