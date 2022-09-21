October 22, 1932-September 15, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-LaRue Brandemuehl, 89, of rural Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on September 15, 2022, at Westbrook Acres. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery Beaman, Iowa. Friends and family are welcome to join the family at Beaman Memorial Hall following the graveside service for food and fellowship. Memorials may be made to Salem Church of Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

LaRue was born on October 22, 1932, the youngest daughter of Dave and Pauline Paustian Wrage. She graduated from Gladbrook High School, Marshalltown School of Nursing as an RN, the University of Minnesota in nursing administration, and Buena Vista University with a degree in business. As a lifelong member of the Salem Church of Lincoln, she participated in various organizations. She was a member of numerous professional organizations and received various professional awards. She was employed as a Nursing Administrator at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital and as a Program Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Des Moines. LaRue enjoyed traveling with friends and family to various countries. She authored several books for her family.

She married Dean Warren in 1950 and they had four children, Rodney, Wendy, Dean Jr., and Brett. Dean preceded her in death in 1975. She married Glen Oetker in 1979 and he preceded her in death in 1981. She married David Brandemuehl in 2004 and he preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by her children: Rodney (Valerie), Wendy, and Brett (Heather); grandchildren, Kyle (Madelyn) and Blake (India) Warren, Teresa (Matt) Ross King, Braydon, and Madison Rohrer; sister, Marcella Goos; sister-in-law, Norma Wrage; and many nieces and nephews.

LaRue was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lorna Bieber, Lyle Wrage, Arvella Rogers, Marlys Siemens, Arlo Wrage, Leon Wrage, and Roger Wrage; son, Dean Warren Jr.; granddaughter, Michelle Ross Orcutt; and step-son Mark Brandemuehl.