(1940-2019)
READLYN — Larry W. Kuhlmann, 79 of Readlyn, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1940, in rural Bremer County son of Harold and Melba (Poock) Kuhlmann. He married Imogene Ann Heineman on Feb. 5, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She preceded him in death in March 2010.
Larry graduated from Readlyn High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked at John Deere and Wuttke Chrysler in Sumner. In 1970, Larry and Imy started Larry’s Skelly in Readlyn. Together they owned and operated the service station until Imy’s death. Larry sold the business in 2014 to his two sons Steve and Tom and semi-retired.
Survived by: his children, Steve (Lisa Schares) Kuhlmann of rural Readlyn, Kim (Tom) Rourke of Fairbank, Tom (Karen) Kuhlmann of rural Tripoli and Kevin (Sandy) Kuhlmann of Sully; 14 grandchildren, Erica (William) Dawsen and their children, Edith and George; Lindsey Kuhlmann, David (Kristi) Kuhlmann, Joseph (Emmy) Kuhlmann, Andrew (Cassie) Rourke and their daughter, MacKenzie; Kelly Rourke, and Troy (Therressa Garthoff) Rourke and her son, Braydon; Kalais (Dwight) Slaubaugh and their daughter, Toma; Lexis Kuhlmann, McKenna Kuhlmann, Kassidy (Griffen Cabalka) Kuhlmann, Landen Kuhlmann, Canyon Kuhlmann and Blaize Kuhlmann; two brothers, Virgil (Judy) Kuhlmann of Readlyn and Darel (Marlene) Kuhlmann of Dunkerton; a sister, Carol (Larry) Wilharm of rural Sumner; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Brunscheon of Denver; and a brother-in-law, Leon (Mary) Heineman of Readlyn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his father- and mother-in-law, Harold and Ruth Heineman; his wife; a sister in infancy; one sister-in-law, Corella Kuhlmann; and a brother-in-law, Werner Brunscheon.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, rural Readlyn, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 24, and also for an hour before services Friday, all at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.
Larry enjoyed auto repair, attending car shows and pontoon rides while spending time at their trailer near Harpers’ Ferry. He especially enjoyed family time and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
