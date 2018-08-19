Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TRIPOLI — Larry James Vogt, 80, of Tripoli, died on Friday, Aug. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born on March 15, 1938, in Bremer County, son of Leslie and Elda (Hoppenworth) Vogt. He married Shirley Blasberg on April 27, 1958, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.

Larry graduated from Tripoli High School in 1956. He worked at Moeller Construction, Block Auto Repair, and Tonne’s 66. In 2000, he retired from Tonne’s 66 and continued working with his own business, Vogt Repair. Larry was a member of the Wapsi Sportsmen’s Club and Grace Lutheran Church. He previously served on the Tripoli Nursing Home board of directors and the Bremer County Building and Zoning Board.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Craig (Michelle) Vogt of Tripoli and Barry (Lisa) Vogt of Winterset; four grandchildren, McKenzie (Marcus) Grantham, Nicole Vogt, Carew (Paige Bergmann) Vogt and Conner (Tiffany Popes) Vogt; three great-grandchildren, Olivia and Kaiden Grantham and Avaleigh Vogt; and two sisters, Marilyn Lampe of Sumner and Joan Matthias of Readlyn.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Carol Mirs; and brothers-in-law, Romaine Lampe, Arnold Brunscheon, Stanley Matthias and Frank Mirs.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before services on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or to the Wapsi Sportsman Club.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

In his spare time, Larry enjoyed gardening, mowing at Tot’s Lake and small engine repair.

Larry Vogt (1938-2018)
