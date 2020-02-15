1943-2020

Larry V. Underwood died unexpectedly Friday February 7, 2020 as a result of an auto accident.

Larry was born January 24, 1943, in New Hampton, Iowa, the sixth child and third son of Carmelita Brown Underwood and Claude Underwood.

He attended St. Joseph's grade school and New Hampton High School.

He worked for Montgomery Ward for 23 years.

Larry returned to college in 1987 and graduated with honors from the University of Northern Iowa in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Sociology. Upon graduation he entered the University of Iowa earning a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science in 1990.

After completing his degrees, Larry worked for the WATERLOO-CEDAR FALLS COURIER from 1991 to 1993. In 1993 he joined the CHICAGO TRIBUNE in the editorial research department. He continued to work there until his retirement in 2009.