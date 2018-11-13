Try 1 month for 99¢
INDEPENDENCE — Larry D. Spece, 65, of Independence, died at home Monday, Nov. 12.

He was born Jan. 25, 1953, in Independence, son of Vernon K. and Florence D. (Masters) Spece. He married Kriss Younker on Dec. 14, 1973. The couple later divorced in 1983. On June 4, 1988, he married Penny Lynn Mazur in Independence.

Larry attended Independence High School. He was employed with the Frost Oil Co., Jesup, Jensen Transport, Independence, then in 1999 he became a mechanic with Pinicion Ford (Rydell Ford) of Independence.

He was a member of the Buchanan County Wildlife Association, was instrumental in the ATV trails through Independence and in getting archery adopted as a sport in the Independence Schools.

Survived by: two children, Brad Spece and Laurie (Travis Butters) Spece, both of Independence; a stepdaughter, Candi Curtis of Illinois; two grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren; and a sister, Diana (Roger) Bagg of Rowley; and his first wife, Kriss (Steve) McGraw of Independence.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Penny; a brother, Craig Spece; and a stepgrandson.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, where friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at a later date at Wilson Cemetery, Independence.

Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

Larry loved to hunt, archery, ATVs and classic car shows, but most of all he loved to follow his children and grandchildren around to all of their sporting events.

