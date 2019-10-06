{{featured_button_text}}
(1939-2019)

WATERLOO — “Lawrence” D. Larry Simon, 79, of Waterloo, IA, died at home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, of cancer.

He was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Menomonie, Wis., the son of Leonard and Frances M. Gerbich Simon. He married Diana Bratsch on May 5, 1962, in Danube, Minn.

Larry received his GED at the age of 54. He had been a heavy equipment mechanic and operator for Assink Brothers Construction Co. and then shop foreman at JD Power Equipment. He retired from Black Hawk County Secondary Roads in 2001 after 22 years as a heavy equipment mechanic and operator and also owned Larry & Mike’s Repair.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Mike (Sherri) Simon of Waterloo; a daughter, Rachel (Terry) Van Dyke of Buckingham; grandchildren Brandon (Amanda) Simon, Dillion (Tessa) Simon, Cierra (Cameron) Ryan, Ryan Gindling and Samantha Gindling; a great-grandson, Callen Ryan; and two brothers, James (Marilyn) Simon of Hibbing‚ Minn., and Henry (Beverly) Simon of Zimmerman‚ Minn.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, followed by cremation, with burial at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Simon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

