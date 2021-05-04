 Skip to main content
Larry Schindler
Larry Schindler

Larry Schindler

October 1, 1948-May 2, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Larry Schindler, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, May 2, at home.

He was born October 1, 1948 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, son of William and Helen Laurenitis Schindler. He married Lee Burrell on September 1, 1979 in Ingleside, Illinois.

Larry graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin and attended Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. A veteran of the U. S. Army, Larry was employed with T W A Airlines from 1972 to 2001 and later with American Airlines until his retirement in 2011. He was a long time member of the Moose Lodge.

Survivors include: his wife; a brother, William (Aida) Schindler of Anchorage, Alaska; a brother-in-law, Rick (Chris) Burrell of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: a brother-in-law, John Burrell.

Services will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where full military rites will be conducted. Visitation will continue until 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the charity of choice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

