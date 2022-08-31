January 21, 1943-August 29, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Larry Ray Buck, 79, of Independence, died Monday, August 29, at home.

He was born January 21, 1943, in Waterloo, the son of Arthur and Norma Gardner Buck. He married Katherine Kafer on April 28, 1979, in South Dakota.

Larry was employed as a retail analyst for Super Valu Stores INC.

Survivors include: his wife, Katherine of Independence; his children, Lisa Ellis of Bolton, MS, Scott (Tracie) Buck of Waterloo, Tina (Matt) Lentsch of Farmington, MN, Debbie Jo (Jason) Halverson of Waterloo, Brad (Angela) Buck of Rochester, MN, and Jenny (Tom) Riordan of Waterloo; thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his siblings, Bill (Sandy) Buck of Texas and Janet Rigdon of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Merlin Buck, Ike Buck, Orlin Buck, Arthur Buck, Buddy Buck, Merlin Gardner, and Frances Trebon.

Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Entombment will take place at a later date in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

