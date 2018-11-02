CEDAR FALLS — Larry Ray Trimbell, 78, of Rockwell, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.
He was born March 24, 1940, in Cedar Falls, son of Lloyd Scott “Beaky” and Lois Rae (Currier) Trimbell. He married Joyce Ann Thrasher on March 31, 1961, in Fair Oaks, Calif.
He attended Cedar Falls High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Larry was a cook in the Navy, owner of the Frigid Zone Drive-In in Cedar Falls and Larry’s Fish N Stuff in Missouri, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the VFW.
Survived by: his wife, Joyce Trimbell of Rockwell; a daughter, Cindy Kathlene (Chad) Folkers of Swaledale; two grandchildren, Nathan (Maddie) Folkers of Sioux City and Melanie (Eric) Asbe of Ankeny; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Ann Asbe; and a brother, Lloyd Scott (Linda) Trimbell of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents: and two sisters, Lynette Trimbell Martzahn and Linda Trimbell Tinch.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
