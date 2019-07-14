Larry R. Nelson

(1941-2019)
DYSART —- Larry Russell Nelson, 78, of Dysart, died Friday, July 12, at Bickford Assisted Living, Cedar Falls.
He was born May 18, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Russell and Esther (Handorf) Nelson. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1959. Larry attended Iowa State University, where he was in the Theta XI Fraternity, and received a degree in chemical engineering in 1963. He was married to Susan Palmer in July 1963.
Larry served in the Army ROTC from 1964 to 1966. In 1966, he began working at Proctor and Gamble in Iowa City. He was promoted in 1967 and moved to Cincinnati. In 1975, he returned to the family farm. Larry and Susan were divorced in 1986. On Aug. 28, 1988, he married Adrienne Cooper Delfs. Larry retired from farming in 2014.
He was a member of the Masonic Temple where he was a past Worshipful Master, the Dysart Lion’s Club where he was a past president, the Tama County Pork Producers, Tama County Cattlemen’s, and the Dysart United Methodist Church. Larry also taught choreographed ballroom dancing with his wife.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Brett (Robin) Nelson of Johnston; a daughter, Melanie (Patrick) Franke of Johnston; five grandchildren, Jared (Ashley) Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Tyler Franke, Alexa Franke, and Ashley Franke; a great-granddaughter, Brynnley Nelson; three stepchildren, Jenelle Brucher, Jeninne Delfs, and Craig (Pam) Fredin; three stepgrandchildren, Jessica (Steven) Fastenow, Jason Fredin, and Jonathon Fredin; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Adalynn, McKinlee, and Hayden Fastenow.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Jean Nelson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Dysart United Methodist Church with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a light luncheon for everyone. Military rites will be conducted by the Dysart American Legion. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is assisting the family, www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
He enjoyed ballroom dancing, square dancing, traveling throughout the U.S. for 25 years teaching and dancing, and spending 18 winters in Pharr, Texas. He loved traveling, boating and skiing, playing cards, vacationing with family and friends, and watching and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
