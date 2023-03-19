Larry R. Luck

February 4, 1938-March 15, 2023

Larry R. Luck, 85, formerly of Plainfield, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday March 15, 2023 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of natural causes.

Larry was born on February 4, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ralph Russell Luck and Dorothy Evelyn (Magnuson) Luck. The family lived briefly in Bellevue, NE, Waterloo, IA, Omaha, NE, and Mulvane, KS, returning to the Horton area each time in between. Larry started Kindergarten in Bellevue, and then moved on to Waterloo, Omaha, Smith Grove, Horton, Mulvane, and back to Horton schools. Larry attended high school in Plainfield, graduating in 1956.

Larry met Beverly Mae Tynan in May of 1956 on a blind date in Charles City, Iowa. They knew that they had met their partner for life and were married on October 28th of the same year, in Charles City, Iowa. They lived in the Horton area for the first 6 years of marriage where they welcomed their daughter, Evelyn, and their son, Lloyd, before moving to Colorado for 3 years where they welcomed their son, Andy. They moved back to Plainfield, Iowa on December 31, 1965. A few months later they bought the home in Plainfield where they lived until shortly after they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2016. Their health forced them to move into assisted living communities before they both found their way to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly where Beverly passed away on January 9, 2023.

As a young man, Larry worked for Ryan Construction and then at Rath Packing Company before coming home from work one night to announce that they were moving to Colorado the next day. Larry worked for a painter in Cañon City, Colorado and later as a guard at the Colorado State Men's Reformatory in Buena Vista, Colorado. After moving back to Iowa, Larry worked briefly at Oliver, Chamberlain and Viking Pump before starting at Carnation Company in Waverly in 1966 where he worked until retiring in 1997.

Larry was a member of Horton Baptist Church. After buying their home across from the railroad tracks in Plainfield and while the boys were young, Larry developed an interest in trains. He had a sizable HO scale layout that he built in the basement of their home. The grandchildren each spent some time with Grandpa and his trains and some developed their interests in trains from this special time with him. Larry would travel to various areas around the state in order to take pictures of trains. He also kept journals of the trains that went through town daily: engine numbers, number of cars, direction of travel, and time of day. Long after they closed the railroad crossing on the south edge of Plainfield, the train continued to honk the horn when they went past their home.

Larry is survived by his children, Evelyn and Alex Thompson of Waverly and their children and families, Lloyd and Kim Luck of Marshalltown and their children and families, and Andy Luck of Plainfield and his children and families, his brother Ron Luck and wife Mattie of Springfield, Illinois, his sister Janice and husband Ray Bechtold of Allison, Iowa, and his sister-in-law Linda Luck of Adams, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 66 years, Beverly, his parents and his brother, Don Luck.

Visitation: Friday, March 24, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m Kaiser Corson Funeral Home, Waverly Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, Bartels Good Shepherd Chapel

Private Burial: Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield at a future date.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please direct to the Parkinson's Foundation

