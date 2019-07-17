(1941-2019)
DENVER — Larry R. Jensen, 77, of Denver, died Sunday, July 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Waterloo, son of Allen C. and Geraldine A. Snider Jensen. He married Lynne Newcomb-Peck on April 9, 1983, in Grundy Center.
Larry graduated from Waterloo West High School and with a B.S. from Upper Iowa University. He worked in a variety of roles at John Deere Waterloo Operations, retiring after 34 years.
Larry volunteered at the Living History Farm in Des Moines and was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Julie (Eric) Ritland; two stepsons, Byron (Toni) Peck and Barry Peck; a brother, Bill (Kathy) Jensen; five grandchildren, Travis (Edina) Peck, Justin (Holly) Petersen, Courtney Petersen, Matthew Ritland and Nicholas Ritland; two great-grandchildren, Serina Peck, Adonis Peck, and Baby P on the way; and a son-in-law, Tom (Lana) Petersen.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Janee Petersen.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Ascension Lutheran Church. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 1623, and U.S. Marine Corps Honor Detail. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Allen Child Protection Center or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Larry enjoyed reading, golfing, going to his grandchildren’s events, and mowing his lawn on his John Deere tractor. He loved flying, fishing, and hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a cribbage player, and UNI Panthers and Packers fan.
