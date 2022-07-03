Larry R. Hoskins

December 2, 1944-June 30, 2022

WATERLOO-Larry R. Hoskins, 77, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 30 surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 2, 1944 in Waterloo, son of Roy and Deloris Cooper Hoskins. He married Sandra S. Kearney on June 3, 2014 in Sundance, Wyoming.

He was employed with John Deere in the foundry, retiring after 25 years.

He honorably served our county with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Evansdale Amvets and enjoyed spending his time with his family and woodworking.

Survived by: his wife, Sandra, of Waterloo; a daughter, Gina (Bill) Wincell of Owatonna, Minn.; three step-sons, Shane (Kathy) Hawkins of Reinbeck, Ty (Lindsay) Hunter of Georgia, and Trent (Violet) Hunter of Waterloo; a grandson, Dalten Wincell of Owatonna, Minn.;

Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Garnold Hoskins and Lael Hoskins.

Services will be 10:30 Thursday, July 7 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the family for dementia care.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.