Larry Pugh

Larry William Pugh, 86, passed away on December 24 at the Pella Comfort Home in Pella.
Larry was a farm boy from Montezuma, Iowa, one of six siblings and the first in his family to receive a college degree. He received a Bachelor’s Degree, Physical Therapy Certificate and Master’s in Hospital and Health Administration, all from the University of Iowa.
Serving 40 years as a hospital Chief Executive Officer and consultant, Larry was a Life Fellow of the The American College of Hospital Executives, member of the American Hospital Consultants, and expert witness. He retired in 1998 from serving as President and CEO of Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa for 14 years. Larry received an Honorary Doctorate from Allen College in Waterloo.
He was always an active member of his local church (he and his wife moved 14 times) and upon his death a member of Second Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa.
Larry played football at Central College from 1950-53 and became a member of Big Red Central College when he moved to Pella two years ago. He was also a Rotary member.
Larry took great pleasure in meeting new people and talking with friends at all of his coffee groups, mall walking groups, lunch and breakfast clubs, and various other friend groups.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry’s hobby was classic cars and old tractors, but the “love of his life” was his wife, Virginia Lee Coder (Iowa City), along with his abiding love for his Lord Gold almighty.
Larry and Virginia “Jinny” married on June 16, 1956, and they had five children — David (Orlando, FL), Paul Jacobs (Deerfield, IL), Tom (Bloomington, IL), John (Olathe, KS) and Nancy Berg (West Des Moines, IA).
Jinny preceded Larry in death on October 19, 2017. Their lives were devoted to their children and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 4, 2020 at the Second Reformed Church in Pella. A dessert reception will be held after to also celebrate his other love—pie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made either to the Allen Foundation (Larry and Virginia Pugh Scholarship for Leadership) in Waterloo or the Arthritis Foundation. Online condolences can be made at https:/www.vandykduven.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.