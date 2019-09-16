(1949-2019)
JESUP – Larry P. Bonefas, 70, of Glenwood, M., died Sept. 12 in rural Lancaster, Mo.
He was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Independence, son of Burton John and Rose Catherine (Amfahr) Bonefas. He married Jolene Kay Wibbecke on May 19, 1978, in Independence. She preceded him in death.
Larry graduated from Jesup High School in 1967. In 1970, he joined the U.S. Navy and served until his honorable discharge in 1974. The couple lived in Brandon. He received his bachelor’s degree and a certificate in substance abuse counseling from the University of Northern Iowa in 1996 and was a member of the Alpha Delta National Honors Society. He worked for many years as a substance abuse counselor at Pathways Center in Waterloo and later in Independence. He volunteered at the Substance Abuse and Chemical Dependence Center at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo and served on the board of directors for the Buchanan County Volunteer Co-op. He retired In 2012, and they moved to Glenwood, Mo.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his children, Jennifer (Jason) Johnson of Clarksville, Michael (Meghan) Bonefas of Bennett, David (Kodi Koehler) Bonefas of Center Point, Danielle (Aaron) Ambrosy of Jesup and Samantha (Gary Jones) Bonefas of Bennett; his grandchildren, Emilie (David) Kafer, Aubrey Bonefas, Katie (Andrew) Hershberger, Blake Johnson, Sadie and Morgan Bonefas, Addison and Conner Ambrosy, Leland and Maeson Koehler, Kaylee Bonefas, and Alexander and Kingston Jones; seven sisters, Rosemary (Paul) Gilson of Trenton, Mo., Karen (Kraig) Emick of Jesup, Kay (Clem) Delegardelle of Gilbertville, Linda (Ted) Hollenbeck of Goodyear, Ariz., Betty (Rick) Watson of Omaha, Neb., Connie (Steve) Maynard of Independence, Diane Bonefas of Omaha, Neb.; three brothers, John (Sue) Bonefas of Safford, Ariz., Jerry Bonefas of Quasqueton and Butch (Jolene Christian) Bonefas of Jesup; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Burton and Rose Bonefas; and his wife, Jolene Bonefas.
Services: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence with military honors by the Jesup American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Cedar Crest Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
He enjoyed spending time outside, hunting and fishing. He was a cowboy at heart; he and Jolene would often travel to watch rodeos and chuck wagon races. But his family is what he loved most and spent as much time with his grandchildren as he could.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bonefas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.