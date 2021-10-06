Larry Newton Skiles

October 30, 1953-October 3, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Larry N. Skiles, 67, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was born October 30, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth & Grace (Olsson) Skiles. Larry graduated with the CFHS Class of 1972. He married Penny Child in 1973 and they later divorced. In 1991, Larry married Mary Beth “Bizz” Lemon. Larry worked for Standard Distributing for nearly 40 years.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dale & Jeanne Kullen; sister-in-law, Andie Hirsch; and brother-in-law, Tim Kullen. He is survived by his wife; their children: Amber (Brad) Johnson, Angel Colvin, Andy (Tiff) Skiles, Amanda (Mike) Wolf, Leslie (Joe) Tripp-Rieks, Chris (Maegan) Lemon and Luke Skiles; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Gary (Linda) Skiles; and many other family and friends.

Larry’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

Larry was a loving father and devoted husband who enjoyed spending time in the garden, sketching and watching Westerns, and fishing. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.