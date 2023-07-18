Larry Moore

October 14, 1938-July 14, 2023

WATERLOO-Larry Moore, 84, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born October 14, 1938, in Dows, Iowa, the son of William Dewey and Jane Myers Moore. In November 1959, he married Janis Yvonne Kollmann. In 1994 Larry retired from John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works after 36 years, where he was a proud union member of UAW Local 838. After retirement he and Janis enjoyed winters in South Texas. He loved being with friends, country music and discovered a passion for gardening; he spent many spring and summer days tending his plants and flowers.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Janis, his children; David (Jackie) Moore of Cedar Rapids, Michelle (Jeff) Weaver of Palm Springs, CA, Sheryl (Tim) Vandeventer of The Colony, TX and Douglas Moore of Waterloo. Grandchildren Zac and Seth Moore both of Cedar Rapids, Jack and Justin Weaver both of Palm Springs, CA, Paul Vandeventer of Houston, TX and Emily Vandeventer of the Colony, TX. Preceded in death by his parents, a sister Dorothy Trafford, and five brothers: Bill, Richard, Eldon, Donavan, and Jerry Moore.

Larry was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church where a Celebration of Life will be held on July 22, 2023, at 10:30am; food and fellowship will follow immediately after the service in the fellowship hall. Memorials in Larry’s memory may be made to the family, UnityPoint Hospice or Unity Presbyterian Church at 1149 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, IA.