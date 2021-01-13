Larry Mack Becker

On June 10, 1966, Larry was united in marriage with Alana Faye Kennedy at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. They lived their entire married life in Clarksville. Larry had worked 42 years at Terex, formerly Bantam, in Waverly, Iowa. After retirement Larry drove bus for students from Clarksville to Waverly for about 5 years.

Larry was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. For many years Larry, Alana and Ryan enjoyed camping especially in Clear Lake, Iowa. Larry very much enjoyed introducing Ryan’s family to his love of Clear Lake and all the activities they enjoyed there. In his spare time, you would often find him out walking or bicycling through the local trails and last summer he accumulated 1500 miles biking. He has always had a special place in his heart for cats that were nearly all named Reggie and Tippy their dog. Larry loved spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s activities and their annual vacation on the 4th of July in Clear Lake.