CEDAR FALLS — Larry “LV” Anderson, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 27, at Western Home Communities Nation Cottage.
He was born May 21, 1930, in Grand Forks, N.D., son of Lawrence and Minnie (Olson) Anderson. He married June “Arlene” Ross on Sept. 8, 1956, in Hillsboro, N.D. She died Jan. 5, 2017.
Larry graduated from Mayville High School in 1948. He then enlisted in the Marine Corp and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, he graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Larry and his wife moved to Cedar Falls upon graduation. Larry worked as an engineer at John Deere for 33 years, retiring in 1993.
Survivors include: his sons, Craig (Sue) Anderson of Cedar Falls and Scott (Karna) Anderson of New Brighton, Minn.; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Zach) Holsman, Heidi Anderson, Jordan Anderson and Natalie (Kyle) Terhark; three great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Vivian and Isaiah Holsman; a brother, Richard (Shirley) Anderson of Cummings, N.D.; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Anderson of Atlanta.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, Curtis Anderson.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Cedar Heights Baptist Church with military honors by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Heights Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Larry was a committed husband of 60 years, a supportive father, wonderful grandfather and friend to many. The most important thing that shaped his life was his relationship with his Heavenly Father. He was a faithful member at Cedar Heights Baptist Church where he humbly served for 59 years.
