Larry Lorenzen

DYSART-Larry Lee Lorenzen was born on January 8, 1936, in Waterloo, the son of Walter and Lillian (Arp) Lorenzen. Larry graduated from Dysart High School in 1954. He then served his country in the United States Army. On June 22, 1955, Larry was united in marriage to Beverly Weeks. He farmed his entire life near Dysart. Larry was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and was a past president. He was also a member of the Iowa Pinto Horse Association, Dysart School Board, Tama County Cattleman’s Association, the American Legion, and 40 & 8. He enjoyed judging horse shows, chuckwagon races, and going to the Waverly horse sale. Larry died at the age of 86 on May 1, 2022, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard. Larry is survived by his wife; a son, Rod (Jo) Lorenzen of Melbourne; a daughter, Roxanne (John) Schneider of Dysart; 5 grandchildren, Eric (Stacey) Schneider, David (Amanda) Schneider, Landon Lorenzen, Pete (Cassidy) Youngblut, and Luke Youngblut; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Carol Lorenzen and Mary Lou Weeks; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. The burial will follow at Dysart Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion. The visitation will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4 to 7 PM, at Zion Lutheran Church.