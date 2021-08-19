August 20, 1940-August 17, 2021
FAIRANK-Larry Loraine Bockholt, age 80, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his home in rural Fairbank. He was born August 20, 1940 on the family farm near Fairbank, the son of Henry Bockholt and Iva (Mishler) Baum. Larry attended and graduated from Oran-Fairbank High School in 1959. Larry proudly served in the United States Army from 1963-1964. He married Marta Sweerin on July 28, 1961 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank. Larry farmed the family farm and also worked at Deere & Company in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring in 1991. Larry enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors including hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed playing cards and was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Most of all, Larry enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He is survived by his wife; Marta “Marty”, and children; Garry (Melody) Bockholt of Norwalk, Luann (Joel) Grandon of Marion, Linda (Tom) Grandon of Olathe, KS, and Mark (Mandy) Bockholt of Fairbank. As well as 14 grandchildren; Curtis, Erica, Chad (Lauren), Michael, Kyle (Emily), Neal (Ali), Travis, Sam (Alexis), Addy, and Lexi. One great-grandchild, Maggie, and six honorary grandchildren. Also survived by one sister; Ellen Merritt of Arizona, sisters and brothers-in-law; Marlys “Tootie” Murray, Rolene Whitesell, Barb Sweerin, Jimmy (Brenda) Widner, Marlene Smith and Larry O’Brien. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Duane Bockholt, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral Services: 11:00 am Saturday August 21, 2021 at the Open Bible Church, 928 Jefferson Street, Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation: 5:00-7:00 pm Friday August 20, 2021 at Woods Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear Hawkeye apparel if they wish.
Interment: at a later date at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rural Readlyn.
Military Rites: Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
