January 16, 1939-April 24, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Larry Lewis Jergens, 84, Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 24, 2023 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1939 in Waterloo to the late Ernest C. and Edith M. (Shipp) Jergens. He graduated with the class of 1957 from Cedar Falls High School. He married the love of his life, Nancy L. Anderson on May 9, 1958 in Waterloo. The couple was blessed with four children: Scott, Jason, Lauri and Elise. Larry worked as a Technician for Qwest Telecommunications for 36 years, retiring in 1998. Larry and Nancy celebrated 60 loving years together prior to Nancy’s death on January 9, 2019.

Larry is survived by his devoted children, Scott (Lori) Jergens of Fairbank, Jason (Kristi) Jergens of Davenport, Lauri Kohlmeyer of Waterloo and Elise (Fred) Chase of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest “Bud” Jergens and Elmer Jergens; son-in-law, Bruce Kohlmeyer and his little buddies, Nugget and Toby.

The funeral service for Larry will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, April 27 at the funeral home; resuming at 9:30 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to his family.