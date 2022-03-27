September 26, 1940-March 23, 2022
WATERLOO-Larry Lee Murray, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Des Moines, died Wednesday March 23, at home.
He was born September 26, 1940, in Des Moines, the son of Malvin G. and Gertrude James Murray.
Larry worked as a dock manager with Younkers, for 30 years, retiring in 2007. In his spare time he enjoyed working outside.
Survivors include: four sisters, Mary Jo Murray of Des Moines, Helen (Dan) Oakley of Phoenix, Ariz., Paula Clayborne of Des Moines and Connie Ivy of Phoenix, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Debbie Murray, Juanita Ray, and Louise Puritt; seven brothers, Jackie Murray, Gene Murray, Arthur Murray, Edgar Murray, Anthony Murray, Dale Murray and Jerry Murray.
Public visitation Saturday, April 2, from 11 am to 12 pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fairbank.
Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.