April 28, 1937-September 2, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Larry Lee Hill, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home from lung cancer. Larry was born on April 28, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Russell and Lucille (Barr) Hill. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1955. Larry served in the Navy and Army National Guard. On September 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Susan Mary Stoko at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2002. For over two decades Larry worked for Banco Mortgage Company in various positions including as a Manager and Vice President. Larry also served as a board member of the Iowa Housing Finance Authority where he helped develop programs for low income families. Larry owned Hill Realty and Appraisal Company where he was a broker and appraiser.
Larry is survived by four sons: Michael (Mary) Hill of Cedar Falls, Iowa; David (Veronia) Hill of Weaver, AL; Stephen Hill of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Dr. Matthew (Carrie) Hill of Ninety-Six, South Carolina; brother Steven (Judy) Hill of Cedar Falls, Iowa; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Susan, parents Russell and Lucille, brother John C. Hill and sister Helen Moser.
As per his wishes, Larry was cremated and there will be no formal service. Interment will occur at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Falls AMVETS, Waterloo Elks Lodge and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
