CEDAR FALLS-Larry Lee Hill, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home from lung cancer. Larry was born on April 28, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Russell and Lucille (Barr) Hill. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1955. Larry served in the Navy and Army National Guard. On September 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Susan Mary Stoko at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2002. For over two decades Larry worked for Banco Mortgage Company in various positions including as a Manager and Vice President. Larry also served as a board member of the Iowa Housing Finance Authority where he helped develop programs for low income families. Larry owned Hill Realty and Appraisal Company where he was a broker and appraiser.