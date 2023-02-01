August 28, 1945-January 18, 2023

WATERLOO-Larry Lee Ehrig, 77, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on January 18, 2023. Born August 28, 1945, to Cyril and Norma Ehrig in Danbury, Iowa, Larry grew up in Ackley, Iowa—graduating from Ackley Geneva High School in 1963. Larry married Joan Miller on August 28, 1965, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. They relocated from Ackley to Waterloo where Larry began working at John Deere—retiring in 1999 after 34 years as a supervisor.

Over the years, Larry and Joan found a shared love for traveling, they enjoyed spending time at Holiday Lake and preferred the warm weather in Phoenix over the Iowa winters. They share two daughters, Sara Heineman and Leslie Reese. During his girls’ childhood, Larry spent countless hours attending volleyball games and shared his love of waterskiing, snow skiing, snowmobiling and the Iowa Hawkeyes with them. Since having grandchildren, he continued this tradition—cheering them on at every game, dance recital, and from the boat whenever possible.

Larry was a long-time member of the Waterhawks Ski Team, the Masonic Lodge #174, Za-Ga-Zig Shrine, and the Poweshiek County Genealogy and Historical Society. Additionally, Larry was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Ehrig, father, Cyril Ehrig and sister, Shirley Ehrig. He is survived by his wife, Joan Ehrig; brother, Wayne Ehrig (m. Mary); daughters and son-in laws, Leslie and Daniel Reese and Sara and Ryan Heineman; 4 grandchildren, Carver and Vienne Heineman and Cameron (m. Alysha) and Kirby Reese; and, 2 great-grandchildren Ellison and Kaison Reese, as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends.

Services to be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Children’s, an organization Larry felt strongly about.