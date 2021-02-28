Larry LaVern Hansen

Larry, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father & friend. Larry was proceeded in death by son, Gary Lee & parents, Howard & Lucille.

Larry is survived by his wife, Paula of Monona, IA. His four children; Tammy (Steve) Walker, Randy Smelser, Nicole (Mark) Power, Mike Hansen. Three Stepchildren; Roy (Sarah) Ostby, Jerry (Gina) Ostby, Pam (Jamie) Schultz. Siblings; Darlene, Dennis, Patricia & Gloria. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Larry retired from GenCor in Marquette, IA. He loved antique trucks, the outdoors & his family. You will be forever loved & deeply missed (a little bit). Services to be held at a later date. Cards and memorials can be sent to 208 Washington St. Fayette IA 52142.