Larry L. Oster

(1942-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Larry L. Oster, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 18, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Harland and Pearl (Smith) Oster. He married Carolyn J. Donovan on June 24, 2011, in Waterloo.

He graduated from New Hartford High School in 1961 and attended Ellsworth Community College. He served in the Army National Guard and was an over-the-road truck driver for Warren Transport.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Lyndsi (Nate) Luck of Waverly; three grandchildren, Isabelle, Briella and Adalee Luck; a brother, Merrill (Carol) Oster of Aurora, Ill.; a nephew, David (Liz) Oster of West Chicago, Ill.; and a niece, Leah (Doug) Rippe of Naperville, Ill.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls, with private burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, prior to the service. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Richardson Funeral Service, and for one hour before the service Thursday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.

Larry gave the gift of life through the generosity of tissue donation.

Celebrate
the life of: Larry L. Oster
