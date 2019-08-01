(1941-2019)
WATERLOO — Larry L. Niemeyer, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 31, at ManorCare Health Services.
He was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Sumner, son of August and Nora Mahlsteadt Niemeyer. He married Clara Englehardt on April 30, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she preceded him in death March 6, 2009.
He was a 1959 graduate of Waterloo West High School. Larry worked as a truck driver for 40 years, retiring Dec. 29, 1998. He was a member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and Waterloo Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Survived by: two sons, Randy of Minneapolis and Ron of Newport, Wash.; three daughters, Theresa (John) Hoff of Clearwater, Fla., and Jodi Niemeyer and Wendy Niemeyer, both of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Rachel and Joseph Hoff of Clearwater, Fla.; two sisters, Cleo Matthews and JoAnn Nielsen, both of Tucson, Ariz.; and a brother, Dan (Marilyn) Niemeyer of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sisters, Marlene “Molly” Hansen and Phyllis Main; and a brother, Virgil Niemeyer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Trinity American Lutheran Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. A closed casket visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W. Fourth St., Waterloo 50702.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Larry was a proud 30-year season ticket holder for the Iowa Hawkeyes, league bowler over 50 years, enjoyed playing pepper, stock car racing, golf, traveling, antique cars and spending time with his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.