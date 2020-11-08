February 3, 1942-November 2, 2020

Larry L. Larsen, 78, of Lansing, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 2nd at Thornton Manor Care Center in Lansing.

He was born February 3, 1942, in Cedar Falls, son of Glen and Della (Butcher) Larsen. He graduated from Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls in 1961 and attended a year of college in Wenatchee, Wash. On July 26, 1963, he married Melinda Pittman at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Larry retired in April 1993 from John Deere, where he was employed as a supervisor.

Survived by his wife of Cresco; a daughter, Kris (T.J.) Slifka of Lime Springs; a son, Eric (Angie) Larsen of Ankeny; four grandchildren: Nicole (Sean) Lucas, Brandon Larsen, Connor and Matthew Slifka; a sister, Lou Ann Jayne of Marion; two brothers, Lee (Barb) Larsen of Cedar Falls and Stan (Chris) Larsen of Waverly; brother-in-law, Jeff (Sue) Espinosa of Ankeny. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy, Donald Larsen; and brother-in-law, Larry Jayne.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9th, at Richardson Funeral Service with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a face mask. Memorials may be directed to The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.