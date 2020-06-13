× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1954-2020)

IONIA -- Larry Kellogg, 65, of Ionia, was born Dec. 19, 1954, the son of Dale and Wilma (Martin) Kellogg in Charles City.

He married Diane Hoffman on Dec. 16, 1977, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

He attended New Hampton High School and work for Stoltz Construction, Sara Lee, Floyd County and the State of Iowa, as well as Winnebago Industries. He also was a lifelong farmer and bee keeper, establishing Kellogg’s Honey in 1989.

Survivors: his wife; his children, Michele (Doug) Munn of Clear Lake, Jackie (Ken) Zeien of Waverly, Brian (Shana) Kellogg of Ionia, and Lisa Kellogg of Ionia; 13 grandchildren; his siblings, Wayne Nathem of Waterloo, Leroy (Lynette) Kellogg of Ionia, Leslie (Cindy) Kellogg of Ionia and Sandra (Dan) Bucknell of Tripoli; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Joe; brothers Mike and Bruce; and a sister, Bonnie.

Larry was respected as a mentor for neighboring bee keepers throughout the years. On the rare occasion that Larry wasn't working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

