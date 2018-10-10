Try 1 month for 99¢
DYSART — Larry L. Karpisek, 66, of Dysart, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo

He was born May 7, 1952, in Clarion, the son of Lambert and Adeline (Kohout) Karpisek. On Aug. 7, 1971, he married Jean Fleming in Dysart.

Larry attended Dysart Community School and graduated in 1970. He farmed with his parents and later with his wife and children.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, Brian, Ryan and Chad Karpisek all of Dysart; a daughter, Kelli (Doug) Knoop of Dysart; two grandchildren, Avery and Keegan Knoop; and two sisters, Darlene (Roger) Harder of Keystone and Betty (Jim) Harrison of Traer.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his father-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.

Private family graveside service: will be at Dysart Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Dysart Ambulance or the Dysart Fire Department

Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Farming was his life and he felt very honored that his children worked by his side on the family farm. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

