DYSART — Larry L. Karpisek, 66, of Dysart, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo
He was born May 7, 1952, in Clarion, the son of Lambert and Adeline (Kohout) Karpisek. On Aug. 7, 1971, he married Jean Fleming in Dysart.
Larry attended Dysart Community School and graduated in 1970. He farmed with his parents and later with his wife and children.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Brian, Ryan and Chad Karpisek all of Dysart; a daughter, Kelli (Doug) Knoop of Dysart; two grandchildren, Avery and Keegan Knoop; and two sisters, Darlene (Roger) Harder of Keystone and Betty (Jim) Harrison of Traer.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his father-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
Private family graveside service: will be at Dysart Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Dysart Ambulance or the Dysart Fire Department
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Farming was his life and he felt very honored that his children worked by his side on the family farm. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.