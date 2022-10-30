November 23, 1940-October 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Larry K. Shollenbarger, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born on November 23, 1940, in Laurel, Iowa, son of Robert K. and Gertrude J. Wisgerhof Shollenbarger. Larry earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in math education from the University of Northern Iowa. He married Mary Schmidt on September 20, 1980 in Fayette.

Larry worked for the sales team for various Goodwill Industries locations. He also worked for KUNI radio.

He was a member of the Exchange Club of Waterloo and long-term member of the Cedar Falls Jaycees. Larry was an avid golfer and had a passion for single malt scotch. He loved spending time with family and friends and reading a good book.

Larry is survived by wife, Mary of Waterloo; sons, Brett (Kristi) Shollenbarger of Denver, and Stan (Leslie) Shollenbarger of Springfield, MO; five grandchildren, Marissa Knapp, Hunter Shollenbarger, Darwin Shollenbarger, Molly (Sam) Schrum, and Megan (Matthew) Burton; one great-grandson, Noah Schrum; sister, Phyllis (Gordon) Louks of Laurel; brother, Tom (Linda) Shollenbarger of Marshalltown; nieces, Tiffany (Marty) Ahlbach of Las Vegas, NV, and Holly (Ryo) Shabata of Redondo Beach, CA; and one nephew, Matt Schmidt of Des Moines.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Troy Louks; and brother-in-law, Tom Schmidt.

Services to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.