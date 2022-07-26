September 28, 1961-July 24, 2022

Larry Joseph Dressel, Jr was born September 28, 1961 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin: the son of Larry and Rosemary (Hutchinson) Dressel, Sr. He worked at various places, but most recently at Sheetz Towing, where he really enjoyed his work. Larry could fix anything. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, playing pool and hunting. Larry loved his Pepsi, he could drink a 12 pack a day.

Larry died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at UnityPointHealth Allen Memorial at the age of 60. He is preceded in death by a brother, Troy Dressel. Larry is survived by his parents, Larry and Rosemary Dressel, Sr. of Evansdale and two sisters: Tammy (Jerry) Kinnetz of Waterloo and Lisa (Francis) Adams of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Services: Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Hope City Church, 118 High St., at 10:30 am

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com