September 8, 1942—January 6, 2021
Larry Joe Thies was born on September 8, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of George and Mildred Thies. On December 6, 1963, Larry was united in marriage to Cheryl Smith. The couple made their home in Waterloo and later Evansdale. Larry worked for Nate’s Salvage Yard for a time and then worked as a mechanic for John Deere for 30 years, retiring, in 1996. He built his own race car and raced at Tunis Speedway. Larry loved collecting old cars, collecting old toys, and fixing cars. He was a member of the Black Hawk County Street Machines. Larry died at the age of 78 on January 6, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a niece, Michele Beaty. Larry is survived by four children, Merry Wilcox of Elma, Myron Thies of Evansdale, Larry Jr (Tammy) Thies of Raymond, and Ranae White of Jesup; a sister, Leann Osweiler of Des Moines; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a private family service at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
