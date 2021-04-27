Larry James Schlicht

October 9, 1949-April 23, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Larry James Schlicht, 71, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home. He was born October 9, 1949 in Cedar Falls, son of Warren and Dorothy Zimmerman Schlicht. He married Joy VanderAarde Christie in 1971, and then later married Karen Anderson. Larry graduated from Hudson Community School and then Iowa State University with a degree in agricultural engineering. Throughout his life he designed for Noble Manufacturing, Wil-Rich Manufacturing, Stanley Door and Holm Industries Corporation. In his free time, Larry enjoyed traveling to national parks and historical sites.

Survived by his son, Eric Schlicht of Harker Heights, TX; two grandchildren, Tony (Monica) Schlicht of Temple, TX and Holly Krieger of Junction City, CA; two great grandchildren, Rowan and Emery Schlicht; two sisters, Mary Bucy of rural Hudson and Diane (Todd) Karr of rural Montour; two brothers, Dennis (Linda) Schlicht of Center Point and Rex (Valarie) Schlicht of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy Schlicht; and a brother in law, Edward Bucy.

Memorial Services: 10:30 AM, Thursday, April 29 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with inurnment in Hudson Cemetery, Hudson. Memorials to the family for distribution to Hope Lodge in Rochester, MN. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.