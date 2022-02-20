December 7, 1931-February 16, 2022 at Landmark

WATERLOO-Larry J. Weigle, 90, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Landmark Commons of Friendship Village in Waterloo. He was born December 7, 1931, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, the son of John and Alberta Miller Weigle.

Larry graduated from Orange High School in 1950, after which he attended Luther College. Larry left college to serve in the United States Army. After his service, Larry moved to McGregor, IA where he worked for Olin Mathison for 20 years selling wholesale fertilizer before working until retirement for Terra Chemicals International. While in McGregor, Larry met Ruth Troester on a double date and married her on September 15, 1962. Together they had 4 children.

Larry was an active member of the McGregor community, serving on the volunteer fire/ambulance squad, the Mar-Mac school board, and as a Sunday school superintendent. He, Ruth, and the kids moved back to the family farm in Waterloo in the summer of 1981. When Larry retired from Terra, he worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service pursuing his passion for soil conservation.

Larry loved watching his grandchildren, taking them on many gator rides around the property and holding them during their naps, sometimes joining them. Larry developed a beautiful farm pond and enjoyed fishing and catching frogs with the grandchildren. He was known for his humor and was beloved by his grandchildren for all the laughter he created.

When Larry wasn’t with the grandkids watching their sports events and music concerts, he was honing his craft with is lathe work. Larry turned countless beautiful trees, bowls, and salt boxes out of native wood that he loved so much. Larry enjoyed singing and sang in the Proud Image Chorus, church choirs and Landmark Common choir.

Larry and Ruth moved to Landmark Commons and for the last 10 years have enjoyed the simplified life and community there, meeting new friends and cherishing the old. Larry was able to continue perfecting his woodworking hobby and most recently enjoyed roaming/terrorizing the halls on his scooter.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Larry is survived by: wife, Ruth, of Waterloo; son, Perry (Kim) Weigle‚ of Osage; daughter, Beth (DJ) Bork‚ of Norwalk; five grandchildren, Chris (Shelby), Nic, and Lucas Weigle, Jack and Emma Bork; and his sister, Jo Ann Olson, of Waterloo

He is preceded in death by his sons Paul and Andrew, and brothers, Dennis and Melvin.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, visitation for an hour before services and with the family also greeting friends following the service.

Burial: Later date at Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo.

Military rites by: U.S. Army

Memorials may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Friendship Village Health Center.

Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo, IA. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.