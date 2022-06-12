February 25, 1950-June 9, 2022

JESUP–Larry J. Schmit, 72 years old, of Jesup, IA, died after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville, with military honors conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714.

Visitation will be 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 14th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Wednesday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.

Larry John Schmit was born February 25, 1950, in Waterloo, IA, the son of John Robert Schmit and Rosella Anna (Fischels) Schmit. He graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, with the class of 1968. Larry joined the United States Navy in 1970 and served his country during the Vietnam War. On August 2, 1975, he was united in marriage to Linda Kay Venem at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. The couple made their home in Gilbertville and Jesup for a time, before moving to rural Jesup onto the farm they would call home for 32 years. As Larry’s cancer progressed, the couple moved into Jesup to be closer to family and friends.

Larry worked at John Deere as a dyno operator at the Project Engineering Center for most of his career. He enjoyed farming, fishing, and woodworking. He liked to work on cars and restore tractors. Larry was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved to watch NHRA drag races. He liked the Iowa Hawkeyes football and wrestling teams and closely followed the Don Bosco Wrestling team. Larry was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, UAW Local 838, and he was Immediate Past Commander of Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post 714, Gilbertville. Larry loved his family dearly; he especially loved being with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Schmit of Jesup; one son, Matthew (Stacy) Schmit of Bettendorf, IA; one daughter, Susie (Tom) Phillips of Jesup; six grandchildren, Mariella, Oscar, Daniel, Margaret, Joanna, and Pearl; one brother, Kenny (Carolyn) Schmit of Gilbertville; three sisters, Patricia (Richard) Becker of Jesup, Connie (Dick) Keegan of La Porte City, IA, Linda (Nick) Purdy of Gilbertville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Ryan Keegan; father-in-law, Richard Venem; and his brother-in-law, Rick Venem.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com.