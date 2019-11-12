Larry J. Nielsen

(1942-2019)
WATERLOO — Larry John Nielsen, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
He was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Waterloo, to Edward W. and Esther Jane Busey Nielsen. He married Paula Iehl on Sept. 4, 1965, in Cedar, Minn.
Larry and graduated in 1960 from Waterloo West High School; he later graduated from a trade school in Kansas City for heating and cooling. He worked in heating and cooling in the John Deere Foundry; he retired after 28 years Dec. 31, 1990.
He attended First Baptist Church and was a member of UAW Local 838.
Survivors: his wife; grandchildren, Andrew (Fernando Castillo) Nielsen‚ Waterloo‚ and Amanda (Erika Schuman) Tyler‚ Aplington; his stepfather, Edwin Biersner‚ Wellsburg; great-grandchildren, Kaylin Tyler and Emerson Tyler; a niece, Kristina Miller of San Diego‚ Calif.; his dog, Katie; and other extended family.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Brad Nielsen; brothers, Ron and Tom Nielsen; and a sister, Marybelle Reeder.
Services: 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at First Baptist Church of Waterloo with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to First Baptist Church or donor’s charity of choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Larry loved fishing, pets (especially dogs), playing cribbage with his grandchildren or anyone else, western movies and books, and gambling. He had a great sense of humor.
