(1943-2020)

WATERLOO — Larry J. Bedard, 76, of Waterloo, died April 18, in Cedar Falls.

He was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Mildred (Millie) Kleffner Bedard. Larry graduated from East High School in 1966 and received a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s in counseling education.

Survivors: a sister, Susan Nemmers of Franklin Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Kathye Bedard of Waterloo; nieces and nephews, Jeff Bedard of Johnson City, Tenn., Jennifer (Tim) Mauro of West Des Moines, Matt (Amy) Nemmers of Ankeny, Suzanne (Chris) Roberts of Franklin, Tenn., Mark (Aralee) Nemmers of Denver, Colo., and Emily Nemmers of Nashville, Tenn.; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Robert Jr.

Services: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m.

Memorials: to the family for donations to Camp Courageous and a memorial bench to be placed on the Prairie Lakes Trail.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Bedard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

