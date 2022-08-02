April 21, 1953-July 31, 2022

VINTON-Larry Gene Raymond, 69, formerly of Conrad, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at ProMedica in Cedar Rapids following a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial with military rites will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Larry is survived by three brothers: Robert (Sonya Kosnar) Raymond of Gladbrook, James Raymond of Waterloo, and Gary Raymond of Charleston, SC; one sister, Susan (Michael) Osborn of Vinton; brother-in-law, Christopher Clark of Denver, CO; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Larry in death were his parents; his wife, Debra; sister, Mary Lou Raymond; and brother-in-law, Bill Tharp.

Larry was born April 21, 1953 at Waterloo, the son of Robert and Mary (Tragord) Raymond. He was a 1971 graduate of West High, Waterloo. Following graduation, Larry proudly served in the U.S. Navy. On January 27, 1995, Larry was united in marriage to Debra Bradley at Waterloo. She preceded him in death in 2013. Larry was employed as an assembler for Lennox and a repairman for National Cash Register.

When Larry wasn’t roller skating, playing golf or hanging out with friends, he spent his time fixing almost anything that needed repaired. No matter what Larry put his mind too, he was good at it.

A memorial fund has been established.

