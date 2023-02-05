He graduated from West High School Class of 1968. He served in the United States Navy, 1968-1972. After receiving his honorable discharge, he was employed as a carpenter. Since July of 1976, Larry farmed, raised hogs and was employed at the University of Northern Iowa full-time as a locksmith until his retirement in 2010. He was a charter member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo where he was a lifetime usher. He was a member of numerous bowling leagues in the Cedar Valley. He bowled a 300 game in February, 2010. He was fortunate to be able to go on the 2016 Honor Flight and was a supporter of later flights as well. In his spare time, he loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and fishing.