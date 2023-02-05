September 14, 1950-January 19, 2023
WATERLOO-Larry G. Dunham, 72, of Waterloo, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, after a seven-month battle with Leukemia at ProMedica (Manor Care) Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Larry was born September 14, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Hursald and Esther Gliedt Dunham.
He graduated from West High School Class of 1968. He served in the United States Navy, 1968-1972. After receiving his honorable discharge, he was employed as a carpenter. Since July of 1976, Larry farmed, raised hogs and was employed at the University of Northern Iowa full-time as a locksmith until his retirement in 2010. He was a charter member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo where he was a lifetime usher. He was a member of numerous bowling leagues in the Cedar Valley. He bowled a 300 game in February, 2010. He was fortunate to be able to go on the 2016 Honor Flight and was a supporter of later flights as well. In his spare time, he loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and fishing.
Larry is survived by many cousins, friends, and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. until services at Locke Garden View Chapel.
Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by United States Navy, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and Sullivan Brothers VFW Post #1623.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo or St. Croix Hospice, Cedar Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
