July 22, 1952-June 12, 2023

EVANSDALE-Larry Eugene Willard, 70, of Evansdale, passed away peacefully Monday, June 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Larry was born July 22, 1952, in Waterloo, the son of Virgil and Helen (Gardner) Willard. He served a short term in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked many years for his father’s business, Crown Sewer to eventually become a Master Plumber for the Waterloo School District until his retirement.

He married Sherri Ann Vogt October 31, 1975 and resided together in Evansdale, where they had two children and raised their family. Larry was a passionate walleye fisherman, morel mushroom hunter, agate hunter, a competitive pool player, and loved tinkering in the garage with his brother Gary. He will be remembered most for his fun loving, quirky sense of humor, and the love he had for all of his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his children, Laura (Brian) McCraney of Asbury, and Matthew (Amanda) Willard of Dubuque; and honorary son Jason (René) Conkling of Raymond; six grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua, Alyssa, and Nikolas McCraney, Olivia and Kaleb Willard; two honorary grandchildren, Devon and Noah Conkling; sister, Judy (Donald) Goodrich of Waterloo; two brothers, Gary (Kay) Willard of Waterloo and Virgil Edward (Brandy) Willard of Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Sherri, and his parents.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

