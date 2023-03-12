March 5, 2023
WATERLOO-Larry Eugene “Pops” Poppe of Waterloo (formerly of Hudson) died on March 5, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family at the age of 74. Larry lived his life to the fullest and took every opportunity to create memories with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Survived by: Two daughters- Kim Crowe and Tammy (Jason) Thrasher. 6 Grandkids- Ryan, Jessica (Nick), Tyler, Kadin, Chase, Emma. 2 Stepsons- Jeremy (Libby) Myli, Jesse (Destiny) Myli) and 6 step Grandkids- Sophia, Hannah, Emma, Grace, Mattie, Nelson.
Proceeded in death: His wife Brenda, Father Edward, Mother Selma, Brother Gary, Sister in law Karen, Nephew Eddie.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
